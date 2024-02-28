Modern Day Freaknik: Cast of BET+ Series Perimeter on Ryan Cameron Uncensored [TRAILER]

The cast of BET+’s new original drama series ‘Perimeter’ (executive produced by Tyler Perry, created by Armani Ortiz) joins Ryan Cameron Uncensored to talk Freaknik, 1990’s Atlanta, and spill behind-the-scenes tea about the new show!

“Exploring Atlanta in the early ’90s is like finding a cave full of diamonds,” Ortiz tells The Hollywood Reporter, “To be able to tell this city’s amazing story through the eyes of a young cast that grows up alongside it was even more fateful. As Atlanta developed its persona — preparing to take the world stage with the Olympic Games while simultaneously coming of age as America’s Black Mecca with its rich character of natives, HBCU culture, Black governance — the history of Atlanta is undeniably one of a kind” (Hollywood Reporter).

‘PERIMETER’ TRAILER

Grab your popcorn for the show’s premiere Thursday, February 29th!

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW