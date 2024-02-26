During his still relatively short stint as a New York Knick, Jalen Brunson has helped make the squad a playoff contender and earn a spot on an NBA All-Star team. The highly skilled point guard can now add Brooks Brothers brand ambassador to his rapidly escalating resume.
In case you’re not familiar, Brooks Brothers is a heritage brand that thanks to its 1818 founding year can tout being the the oldest apparel brand in constant operation in the United States. Known for their tailored shirts and preppy but luxury attire, Brunson makes for a keen choice to hold down duties as a brand ambassador.
“I am thrilled to join the Brooks Brothers family,” said Jalen Brunson in a statement. “When I think of authentic American style, Brooks Brothers is at the top of the list. It is a brand I have long admired and have worn for some of the most personal milestones in my life.”
Some of the other brands associated with Brunson include the Oura Ring, Catalina Crunch and Bose, amongst others.
Jalen Brunson Tapped As Brooks Brothers Brand Ambassador was originally published on cassiuslife.com
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Who TF Did I Marry: You Won't Believe This Georgia Woman's 6-Hour Viral TikTok Story Of Betrayal
-
Mo'Nique's Feud With Son Sparks Debate On Family Fighting In Public
-
Worst. Flight. Ever. : Delta Flight Forced To Turn Around After Maggots Fell From Overhead Bin
-
Councilman Eric Mays Passes Away 65
-
Mike Epps Calls Shannon Sharpe “Madea’s Sister” Amid Beef Over ‘Club Shay Shay’ Invite
-
Wendy Williams' Family Gives Detailed Account Of Her "Heartbreaking" Downward Spiral
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024