After 15 months of marriage, Porsha Williams is filing for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia.
An exclusive report from PEOPLE reveals that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed on Thursday (Feb. 23) in Atlanta.
The divorce comes as Guobadia’s alleged past troubles with fraud and failure to obtain permanent US residency status came to light in recent weeks. However, a source tells PEOPLE that the divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”
Rather, an “ongoing matter” is the reason behind the split, according to the insider.
The duo announced their engagement in May 2021 after only a month of dating. They tied the knot a year later, in November 2022.
The divorce news comes as Williams is prepping a return to Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16. In addition to regaining her peach, she also signed an overall deal with NBCUniversal for “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.”
In a statement, Williams said, “I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage was originally published on foxync.com
