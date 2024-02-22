Béyonce, Blue Ivy And Mama Tina Dazzle In White At Cécred Launch Party

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé celebrated the launch of her Cécred haircare collection with an all-white party and hair show. Surrounded by her mother Tina Knowles, and daughter Blue Ivy, the generations of Knowles/Carters ladies partied in fashionable white looks while enjoying a display of gravity-defying hair designs. The “Texas Hold ‘Em” megastar looked pristine in a white corset, trousers, and flowy shirt by Prabal Gurung. She dazzled in De Beers jewelry wearing over 50 carats. According to TheZoeReport, she completed the look with Amina Muaddi’s sculptural, sky-high Yigit heels.

Mama Tina and Blue Ivy also slayed in white looks. Mama Tina showed off her style in a white lace jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi ($455) and Blue’s youthful glow shined in a fun white dress. Women’s Wear Daily was on the scene to capture the vibes. In a clip shared on their Instagram account, you can see Bey adoring the geometric hair shapes and styles as they are modeled by women of all shades, shapes, and hair textures.

Beyoncé ‘s Cécred launched February 20 with her Foundation Collection which includes eight products that harness the power of their Patent-pending Bioactive Keratin Ferment.

“The journey of creating Cécred has taken years, and I’m so proud to finally reveal what we’ve been working on,” said Cécred founder and chairwoman Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in an official press release. “As a Black founder, it was important to me to concentrate on where I saw the greatest need for healthy haircare and to place scientific innovation and product performance above all else. We started by prioritizing the needs of textured hair like mine, along with other types and textures that need more moisture and strength. My entire life and career, I’ve worn my hair in so many different ways: natural, flat-ironed, braids, colored, weaves, wigs. I want everyone to have the freedom to express their hair in ways that make them feel good, so I began by creating the essentials for hair and scalp health. My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides.”

Bey shared a narrarated teaser of the collection on her Instagram, with the caption, “Hair and the deeply personal story it plays in life has always been sacred to me. Haircare is a ritual that feeds the soul and I’m so excited to share it with you. Exclusively available at cecred.com.”

