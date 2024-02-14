HomeRyan Cameron UncensoredRCU Uncensored Segments

The Ryan Report: Team Mo’Nique or Team Shalon? [LISTEN]

| 02.14.24
The Ryan Report

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Digital

Ryan gives us all the entertainment news you need to know right here on Ryan Cameron Uncensored! Click to listen.

Get the rundown from Ryan on Mo’Nique’s oldest son, Shalon, sharing his relationship with his mother on TikTok. Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney respond to the comments. Are you Team Mo’Nique or Team Shalon?

