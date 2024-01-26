Music For The People: Watch ‘Jammin’ Come To Life In First Clip From ‘Bob Marley: One Love’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

If you love Bob Marley like we love Bob Marley, you’re probably eagerly awaiting Paramount’s new biopic Bob Marley: One Love, coming to theaters next month.

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of the Jamaican music great who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. The film was produced in partnership with the Marley family and stars Kingsley Ben-Adir as the icon and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita. You can see them both in the first clip from the film released by Paramount below, which depicts Marley and his band and background singers recording his hit song “Jammin”:

It’s been a big week for BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE, with Paramount holding a global premiere in Jamaica which was attended by none other than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Marley’s children Ziggy and Ky-Mani were also in attendance as well as some of the next generation of talent.

Marley grandchildren Yohan, Mystic and Zuri Marley all performed at the premiere event.

The celebration was held at the Carib 5 Theater in Kingston, Jamaica.

This week also included a special announcement from Island Records and Tuff Gong about the release of BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE (MUSIC INSPIRED BY THE FILM), an EP presenting seven essential songs composed by the revered Jamaican reggae icon, as interpreted by contemporary stars Daniel Caesar, Kacey Musgraves, Wizkid, Leon Bridges, Jessie Reyez, Bloody Civilian, and Skip Marley, grandson of Bob Marley.

The Marley family had a hand in choosing and approving all selections for the EP. This under­scores the strong, enduring six-decade relationship with Island Records, the Marley family, and Jamaica, elements which are reflected in the movie as well. Also noted: five of the EP’s seven songs originated on Exodus (1977), the landmark RIAA gold LP by Bob Marley & the Wailers: “Natural Mystic,” “Exodus,” “Waiting in Vain,” “Three Little Birds,” and the eponymous “One Love.”

“The mission is always to spread Daddy’s music to every corner of the Earth, and we were very thoughtful in handpicking these artists,” said Cedella Marley. “Having his songs rebirthed at the same time we get to show the world his story through this movie, is something that my family and I are extremely proud to be a part of.”

From Paramount Pictures: “Bob Marley: One Love” celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music. Produced in partnership with the Marley family and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary musician and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita, BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theatres February 14, 2024.

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE (MUSIC INSPIRED BY THE FILM) – track listing:

1. Bloody Civilian – “Natural Mystic”

2. Skip Marley – “Exodus”

3. Daniel Caesar – “Waiting in Vain”

4. Kacey Musgraves – “Three Little Birds”

5. Wizkid – “One Love”

6. Jessie Reyez – “Is This Love”

7. Leon Bridges – “Redemption Song”

We are loving the rollout for this project and can’t wait to see the film. Check out more photos from the premiere below:

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE is in theaters February 14, 2024

Music For The People: Watch ‘Jammin’ Come To Life In First Clip From ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ was originally published on globalgrind.com