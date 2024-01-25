Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Two of our top scholars, University of Houstons’ History and Africana Studies professor Gerald Horne and Prof. James Small take over our classroom. Dr. Horne will discuss whether African Americans should join South Africa in the legal fight against the UK and the US for alleged collaboration with Israel over Gaza. He will also assess the possibility of WW Three, Ethiopia versus Somalia, and more. Before Dr. Horne, Prof. James Small African World will explain the choices facing Black America in the fall Presidential Race and update us on the Godfather of Hollywood TV series.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Dr. Gerald Horne & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com