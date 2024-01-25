Two of our top scholars, University of Houstons’ History and Africana Studies professor Gerald Horne and Prof. James Small take over our classroom. Dr. Horne will discuss whether African Americans should join South Africa in the legal fight against the UK and the US for alleged collaboration with Israel over Gaza. He will also assess the possibility of WW Three, Ethiopia versus Somalia, and more. Before Dr. Horne, Prof. James Small African World will explain the choices facing Black America in the fall Presidential Race and update us on the Godfather of Hollywood TV series.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Can Black People Get Skin Cancer?
- Trump’s Lawyer Accuses Fani Willis Of Playing The Race Card
- Idaho Senate Passes Domestic Terrorism Bill That Could End Up Protecting Homegrown Extremists
- 911 Call Released From Night Colts Owner Jim Irsay Found Unresponsive
- Breaking Down The Stereotype: Are Black People More Athletic?
Dr. Gerald Horne & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Toya Johnson Is Crowned Queen Of New Orleans In A $5,000 Blinged Out Designer Gown
-
Lovers And Friends: 10 Special Guests Usher Should Bring Out At His Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
-
R. Kelly Admits He “Cannot Read Or Understand Words” Beyond Grade-School Level
-
Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses
-
Dexter Scott King, Martin Luther King Jr.'s Son, Has Sadly Passed Away At 62
-
The Best and Worst Dressed at the Critics Choice Awards
-
Dave Chappelle Upset With Katt Williams For Only Dissing Black Comedians, Social Media Roasts Him Instead
-
Playoff Hotties: The 25 Sexiest Players In The NFL, According to Recent Study