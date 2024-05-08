Listen Live
Local

Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Indicted After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Driver

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs has been indicted on two charges related to a recent arrest in March. Sources say Terrell was allegedly involved in a road rage incident where he’s being accused of displaying a gun and threatening to kill another driver in a Starbucks drive-thru.

Terrell is charged with felony disorderly conduct involving a weapon and misdemeanor intimidation. He is expected back in court in June.

The post Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Indicted After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Driver appeared first on 92 Q.

Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Indicted After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Driver  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man 14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Drake and Kendrick 9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

Denver Post Archives 43 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

Met gala collage 2024 47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

10 items
Entertainment

Netflix Adds Some Of Our Favorite Black Films & Series In May

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Kirk Franklin, ship church, Griff, Darlene McCoy, Damon Little, Big Al Cherry, Dennys, Sybil Wilks 21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close