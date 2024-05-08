Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Indicted After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Driver

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs has been indicted on two charges related to a recent arrest in March. Sources say Terrell was allegedly involved in a road rage incident where he’s being accused of displaying a gun and threatening to kill another driver in a Starbucks drive-thru.

Terrell is charged with felony disorderly conduct involving a weapon and misdemeanor intimidation. He is expected back in court in June.

