It seems that YEEZY season is approaching. The brand has unveiled its first product offering since parting ways with adidas.
XXL is reporting that the house that Kanye West built is back. On Thursday (Dec. 14), the “Otis” rapper took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that his polarizing sock shoe will be going on preorder. According to the post, the YZY POD is described as the “foldable future of footwear.” The screenshot billed it as “Our first product since liberation from Adidas goes on presale today, $200 at yeezy.com. Accept no imitations.”
The one piece goes all the way to the calf, and it seems to take the sock sneaker to full sock with your typical sneaker support on the outsole.
Even though this is the shoe’s formal debut, the YZY POD has been spotted on foot for some time. The rapper has been sporting the infamous slip-on, or just socks with no shoes, most of 2023 to both the dismay and support of his core fanbase. The YZY POD is available in three sizes in a black colorway. You can register for the presale here. At this time, it is unclear when it will be released.
What Are Those?!: Ye Unveils 1st Yeezy Footwear Release Since adidas Split was originally published on hiphopwired.com
