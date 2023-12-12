Dr. Tyrone Powers, Monisha Henley & Bo Sampson l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Former FBI Agent Dr. Tyrone Powers will examine some of the crime and educational problems and explain how they are connected. He will also look at some of the International and National matters and connect them to our local issues. Before Dr. Powers, Monisha Henley from Everytown for Gun Safety will discuss why gun violence disproportionately impacts Black and Brown communities. DC Entertainment official Bo Sampson will also preview his book, What Does Bo Do? It’s a reflection on his life in the DC Music Scene.

Black Kids Are Way More Likely To Die From Guns, New Data Shows

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

