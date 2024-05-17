News

BMW Launches High-Fashion SUV Inspired By Naomi Campbell

It will not be available for purchase though.

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
BMW XM Mystique Allure

Source: BMW Group / BMW Group

One of the world’s most popular car brands are taking their talents to the runway. BMW has launched a high-fashion SUV inspired by Naomi Campbell.

BMW XM Mystique Allure

Source: BMW Group / BMW Group

As reported by Hype Beast the luxury automobile manufacturer is continuing their partnership with Naomi Campbell. Earlier this week they unveiled their XM Mystique Allure at the 77th Cannes Film Festival; a four door show car intended to be a represent the modern extravagance of high fashion. To do this authentically the brand used Naomi Campbell as their muse citing it was “designed using exclusive materials from the world of haute couture.” It arrives in the supermodel’s favorite color blue but the exterior is accented with a luminous matte finish. The interior also has a unique point of difference with a sculpted headliner, indirect lighting, and blue velvet throughout the seating.

“Witnessing BMW’s vision for the BMW XM Mystique Allure come to life has been truly incredible,” says Naomi. “I feel deeply honored to have sparked the inspiration for their first-ever high-fashion show car, which stands as a unique masterpiece in every aspect.” Sonically the BMW XM Mystique Allure also shines as the sound design was curated by Hollywood film composes Hans Zimmer. “This was a singular opportunity to work with BMW and Naomi to create a bold sound profile for this unique BMW XM Mystique Allure, extending the high-fashion materials and visuals into the auditory experience” he revealed. “The sounds are inspired by Naomi Campbell and are meant to be bold, challenge the ordinary and redefine the idea of luxury. With this truly one-of-a-kind vehicle, the sounds are meant to extend the edgy design approach and evoke couture-inspired emotions.”

The BMW XM Mystique Allure is one of a one and will not be for sale. You can see the promotional trailer for it below.

BMW Launches High-Fashion SUV Inspired By Naomi Campbell  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
25 items
Entertainment

Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL

5 items
Pop Culture

The Peaches Are Picked: See The Official ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 16 Cast

Entertainment

Van Hunt Posted His Girlfriend Halle Berry’s Cakes In A Mother’s Day Post And We Can’t Stop Staring

15 items
Sports

Bronny James Says He’s “Never Thought” About Playing Alongside Dad LeBron, Social Media Calls It Cap

Family & Parenting

Ohio Woman Shares her story on Giving Her Kids to CPS, The Social Media Backlash, & More!

13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals 10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

BET's Super Bowl Of Gospel 2021
Entertainment

John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit

15 items
News

‘Love Is Blind’ Star Clay Gravesande Goes Public With Thot Pocket Celina Powell

Close