Hot and Trending: Jamie Foxx, Destiny’s Child, Cardi B and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment news you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Get the rundown: Jamie Foxx talks about his health, LaTavia opens up about the hurt from the Destiny’s Child break-up, Cardi B’s cryptic post about relationships, and more!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: