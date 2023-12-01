Texas Man Angry At ‘BLM Antifa’ Sentenced For Threatening Georgia Officials Online Over 2020 Election

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

A Texas man who threatened several Georgia public officials online after the 2020 election was sentenced to two years in prison Wednesday.

Chad Christopher Stark, 55, of Leander was charged, then pleaded guilty last year for a 2021 post to Craigslist entitled, “Georgia Patriots it’s time to kill [Official A] the Chinese agent – $10,000.”

In the post, Stark calls on his “Georgia Patriots” to take back the state from “Lawless treasonous traitors.”

“It’s time to invoke our Second Amendment right it’s time to put a bullet in the treasonous Chinese [Official A],” Stark wrote. “Then we work our way down to [Official B] the local and federal corrupt judges. It’s our duty as American Patriots to put an end to the lives of these traitors and take back our country by force we can no longer wait on the corrupt law enforcement in the corrupt courts. If we want our country back we have to exterminate these people. One good loyal Patriot deer hunter in camo and a rifle can send a very clear message to these corrupt governors.. militia up Georgia it’s time to spill blood…. we need to pay a visit to [Official C] and her family as well and put a bullet her behind the ears.”

Starks continued, “Let’s be very clear to our local law enforcement who have stood down and watch BLM antifa destroy our country and kill our citizens yet you’ll step up to stop Patriot supporters you’ll enforce face mask and you’ll close American businesses??? We’re going to make examples of traitors to our country… death to you and all you communist friends.”

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland called the sentencing a warning for anyone thinking of threatening public officials.

“Threats of violence against those who administer our elections are dangerous for people’s personal safety, and they are dangerous for our democracy,” said Garland.

“This sentence should serve as a warning — illegal threats against the public servants who make our democracy work will be met with the full force of the Justice Department.”

The case was a part of the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force, which Garland announced in June 2021. According to DOJ, the task force has led the department’s efforts to address threats of violence against election workers and to ensure that all election workers — whether elected, appointed, or volunteer — are able to do their jobs free from threats and intimidation.

“Sending death threats and urging others to act is not protected speech — it is a crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Keri Farley of the FBI Atlanta Field Office. “The sentencing of Stark is a warning to all that those who attempt to undermine American democracy will be held criminally accountable.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray also commented, “Christopher Stark threatened the lives of multiple election workers in an attempt to prevent them from doing their job. Today’s sentencing demonstrates the FBI’s resolute commitment to securing American elections from any attempts to undermine their integrity.”

