The DMV came together to celebrate “The Maestro”, Richard Smallwood tonight for his 75th Birthday Celebration. The celebration took place at The 1st Baptist Church of Highland Park where Dr. Henry Davis III is the host Pastor. Hosted by Pastor Jerome Bell and Jackie Gales Web. Featured artist include Phillip Carter & SOV, Chester Burke Jr. & Co., Howard Gospel Choir, Michael White & True Praise, Mike McCoy & Voices United, Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music, Robert E. Person, Roderick Giles & Grace, Ronnette Rollins, Sean Tillery & Changed and The Vintage Gospel Singers of Washington, DC.
Check out the live stream:
The DMV Salutes Richard Smallwood For His 75th Birthday! (LIVE STREAM) was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Washed Crooner Aaron Hall Getting Dragged For All The Filth After Rape Accusation With Diddy
-
25 Best Black Christmas Movies Of All Time
-
GOTCHA! Snoop Dogg’s Declaration Of “Giving Up Smoke” Is Just To Promote Smokeless Fire Pit Brand
-
Former WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick Denies Claims Kevin Porter Jr. Abused Her: “He Didn’t Hit Me… That Is A Lie.”
-
Keke Palmer Shuts Down Instagram In A Gold Balmain Mini Dress
-
This Guy: Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven't Aged Well
-
Tiffany Haddish Arrested For DUI After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel…Again