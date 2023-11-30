Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Hosted by former NFL wide receiver and co-host of CBS Mornings, Nate Burleson, is set to host the “Best of Super Bowl Gospel Celebration” and will pay tribute to the iconic moments that have happened over the past twenty-four years.

“As a former NFL player, I’ve witnessed firsthand how coming together and finding inspiration impacts not just the game but life beyond the field. Now, stepping into the role of hosting the ‘Best of Super Bowl Gospel Celebration,’ we’re diving back into twenty-five years of heartwarming memories,” shared Burleson, a celebrated Emmy Award-winning studio analyst for the CBS Sports NFL pregame show, “The NFL Today.” “This amazing look back highlights performances we’ll never forget, incredible collaborations, and players sharing stories of hope and strength. It really shows how music, faith, and football are interconnected, making this event something truly special.”

For nearly a quarter of a century, the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration has been an inspiration during the one of the biggest weeks in sports.

The celebration was founded and executive produced by executive Melanie Fewnow and was recently rebranded as the “Super Bowl Soulful Celebration.”

“Reflecting on this remarkable journey toward our Silver Anniversary, I couldn’t be prouder to present the ‘Best Of’ Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. Twenty-four years ago we brought together champions, uniting their powerful testimonies with musical performances that elevated our spirits beyond measure,” Few said in a statement.

Those watching can expect music renditions from icons like Gladys Knight, Kirk Franklin, Fantasia, and the Clark Sisters. Additionally, Yolanda Adams and Le’Andria Johnson, Lecrae, Koryn Hawthorne, Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond, and many more will also be a part of the celebration.

Nate Burleson, Co-Host Of CBS Mornings, Set To Host “Best Of Super Bowl Gospel Celebration” TV Special was originally published on praisebaltimore.com