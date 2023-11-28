Zaki Baruti & Senghor Baye l The Carl Nelson Show

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The President/General of the Universal African Peoples Organization, Zaki Baruti will examine why young people across the board are ignoring both Political Parties. He will discuss what this means for the 2024 elections. Before Brother Zaki, Garveyite Brother Senghor Baye will lead a panel discussion on the fight to save a Black cemetery in Bethesda, Maryland and talk about several upcoming programs in the DMV.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

