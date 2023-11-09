Hot and Trending: Jeezy, LA Reid, Rick Ross, and More!

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on Jeezy talks divorce, LA Reid’s assault accusations, Rick Ross’ embarrassing visit to the White House, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Lil’ Kim’s Wardrobe Malfunction And Other Unforgettable Fashion Moments From ONE MusicFest
-
Cardi B Co-signs Keith Lee’s Scathing Reviews Of Atlanta Restaurants, Social Media Piles On
-
Flavor Flav Sings National Anthem At Milwaukee Bucks Game, Social Media Says WTF
-
Toni Braxton And Birdman Set The Internet Ablaze With An Adorable Selfie
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Missy Elliott’s Beautiful Mother Goes Viral
-
Roland Martin Breaks Down Black Support For Trump, Says "Day Is Over" For Relief Checks