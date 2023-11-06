Rwanda Announces Visa-Free Travel From All African Countries

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Exciting news! Rwanda has announced that it will allow passport holders in each of the 54 African countries to travel to Rwanda without requiring a visa. This move is to promote the free movement of people and trade within Africa.

Now there are 4 African countries who have removed this travel restriction within the continent; The Gambia, Benin, Seychelles and Rwanda. Kenya has also announced similar plans for the future. This initiative is part of the African Union’s efforts to facilitate the free movement of people and create a single unified market in Africa.

“Any African, can get on a plane to Rwanda whenever they wish and they will not pay a thing to enter our country” said President Paul Kagame during the 23rd Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council.

source: NWE

