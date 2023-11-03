Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

On Friday, November 3, the Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky and Questlove continued their partnership by announcing the release of The Craft of Holiday Entertaining, a limited-edition advent calendar.

The Craft of Holiday Entertaining is artfully curated by the six-time GRAMMY Award Winning and Academy Award-winning multihyphenate, and The Roots crew member, to heighten your at-home bar for the holiday season. Since it’s in collab with the Balvenie, whisky enthusiasts will be catered to at it features 12 premium items that include a limited-edition deck of Quest for Craft playing cards, Glencairn tasting glasses and holiday chocolates as well as a QR code to redeem a bottle of The Balvenie DoubleWood 12.

“At the heart of my partnership with The Balvenie is our shared passion for craftsmanship and the journeys that elevate something from great to exceptional,” said Questlove in a statement. “I love to host Food Salons, game nights, and dinner parties and create unforgettable experiences for my guests – especially during the holiday season.”

Quest and Balvenie recently dropped the latest episodes of their Webby Award-winning digital series, Quest for Craft, which is available on The Balvenie’s YouTube channel.

You’ll be able to purchase the Craft of Holiday Entertaining Advent Calendar at TheBalvenieHolidayShop.com beginning on Friday, November 3 and it will cost you $225.

Questlove & The Balvenie Launch The Craft Of Holiday Entertaining Gift Pack was originally published on hiphopwired.com