Marvel Fires Creative Team Behind ‘Daredevil’ Reboot, Overhaul On Deck?

Last year Marvel fans were thrilled when it was revealed that Disney+ would be resurrecting the beloved Netflix series Daredevil. But unfortunately, things have hit a snag and the show is going through a major overhaul.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel execs and head honcho, Kevin Feige aren’t happy with the creative team behind Daredevil: Born Again and have decided to fire the show’s head writers, Chris Ord and Matt Corman along with the directors as they look to reboot the rebooted series. Apparently Feige and the higher-ups over at Marvel reviewed the footage from the upcoming series and were not impressed with what the Daredevil team have been cooking up in their studios and are now looking for a new team to take the helm for the highly anticipated series.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

With Daredevil’s new direction, Marvel hopes to right the ship on a project with sky-high expectations. The show is Marvel’s first to feature a hero who already had a successful series on Netflix, running three seasons. But sources say that Corman and Ord crafted a legal procedural that did not resemble the Netflix version, known for its action and violence. Cox didn’t even show up in costume until the fourth episode. Marvel, after greenlighting the concept, found itself needing to rethink the original intention of the show.

Marvel plans to keep some scenes and episodes, though other serialized elements will be injected, with Corman and Ord becoming executive producers on the two-season series.

Yeah, hardcore Marvel fans don’t want to wait four full episodes to see Matt Murdock suit up as the man with no fear. We already went through that in season one of the original Netflix series.

Still, this is a blow to the fans who’ve been patiently waiting to see Charlie Cox once again take to the streets of New York as one of MCU’s Defenders. Aside from Cox returning as Daredevil there were rumors that the series would also see the return of Jon Bernthal’s iteration of The Punisher and maybe even Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones. Now with the show’s story and future in limbo for the time being, who knows if those characters will be a part of the show going forward.

With the lackluster response that Disney+’s recent Marvel series have been receiving as of late (She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Secret Invasion to name a few), they desperately need a win here and they know it. Should be interesting to see who they hire and what direction they decide to go in with Daredevil: Reborn.

What do y’all think of Marvel’s decision to let go of the writing team behind Daredevil? Let us know in the comment section below.

Marvel Fires Creative Team Behind ‘Daredevil’ Reboot, Overhaul On Deck? was originally published on hiphopwired.com