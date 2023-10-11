Raleigh Mayor & City Council Called Out By Father Of Girl Killed In 2022 Christmas Parade

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

The father of the girl killed in the 2022 Raleigh Christmas Parade called out the city’s mayor and city council for initially canceling this year’s parade without consulting the family first.

As reported by WRAL, Trey Brooks spoke before Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and the City Council during their October 10 meeting. His daughter, Hailey Brooks, died while participating in last year’s parade after being struck by a runaway truck carrying a float.

On Sept. 14, the city denied a special event permit to the Greater Raleigh Merchants Association, effectively canceling this year’s parade. It was a decision that Brooks’ family disagreed with. The city reversed the decision a day later.

“We were troubled to learn that the city denied the permit for this year’s parade rather than enacting change that would have put safety measures that have substance in place and allowed the parade to go on,” Trey Brooks told the council.

“We were hurt and offended when you, Mayor Baldwin, pointed to our family as a cause for the parade being canceled.”

Trey Brooks referred to the city’s initial statement that they canceled the parade to honor Hailey. However, the city never reached out to the Brooks family before making the decision.

Had the city reached out, Trey Brooks said that the family would have wanted the city to investigate the matter. He also asked for the city and organization to enact “common-sense protections that should have been in place last year.”

As it stands, the Christmas parade is scheduled for Nov. 18. No motorized vehicles will be allowed to participate.

