Mary J. Blige Offering Up $30K Scholarship To Female Sophomore At Hampton

Hampton University has been selected for a new scholarship program. Mary J. Blige has established the Strength of a Woman Scholarship for current college sophomores at Hampton University that identify as female.

PepsiCo., Inc has established a scholarship program to assist current college sophomores at Hampton University, who self-identify as female, and are planning to enroll at Hampton University 2024 – 2025 academic year.

The program is administered by Scholarship America®, the nation’s largest designer and manager of scholarships and other education support programs for corporations, foundations, associations, and individuals. Eligibility for individual programs is determined at the sole discretion of the sponsor and eligible applications are reviewed by Scholarship America’s evaluation team.

Applicants to the Strength of a Woman Scholarship must:

Self-identify as female

Be a current college sophomore undergraduate at Hampton University

Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at Hampton University for the entire 2024 – 2025 academic year

Be pursuing one of the following degrees: Business Administration Marketing Arts Finance Creative Design

Have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent)

Pepsico employees and children of Pepsico employees are ineligible.

Awards

If selected as the recipient, the student will receive a $30,000 award. One award will be granted.

The award is renewable up to one year or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first, because of satisfactory academic performance (maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale), and full-time enrollment in an eligible major at Hampton University.

Awards are for undergraduate study only.

Notification

All applicants will be notified in December.

Payment of Scholarships

Scholarship America processes scholarship payments on behalf of PepsiCo., Inc. Payment is made in August.

