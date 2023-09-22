We Love Chloe x Halle. See An Example Of Their Beautiful Bond Shared On Instagram.

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Chloe and Halle Bailey have an undeniable bond. The two shared an emotional example of it on social media this week.

The talented sisters support each other’s dreams, share in each other’s successes and accomplishments, and laugh at each other’s jokes. ChloexHalle do not play about each other and continue to be #sistersgoals.

Chloe discussed their bond earlier this year. While promoting her “In Pieces Tour” on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna, Chloe was candid about her infectious sister-sister bond.

“With Halle for me that is how it is, that’s exactly how it is. I’m so happy that I had her all my life since she was born,” she told the hosts. “I’ve always felt like a protective Mama Bear, and I am just so proud of her on all of her endeavors and mine as well. I just think it’s so great how we can shine together so bright and also separately.”

“You were so great!” Halle gushes about her sister, Chloe.

This week’s most recent example of their bond is a cute moment that fans can’t get enough of. The “culture’s paparazzi” site, TheShadeRoom, shared videos from the pair on September 21. Displaying the two in a tearful embrace as Chloe ended her “In Pieces” Tour, the first video reminded us of everything we love about the adorable duo.

Halle originally posted the videos to her Instagram stories that day.

“You were so amazing. You were so great,” Halle is heard in the video. She wipes away her tears and hugs her sister, Chloe, even tighter. Halle followed this post with another shot of her sister on stage with text that read, “We love you @chloebailey!!!”

Chloe Bailey concludes her “In Pieces Tour” in style.

The social media captures were some of many marking the end of Chloe Bailey’s first solo tour. After successful concerts in the United States, Chloe continued in Europe for a total of 25 shows. Her special guest, DJ Rosegold was along the way for each show.

Chloe also posted on Instagram commemorating the end of the “In Pieces” Tour. She gave the girlies a look at last stop in London – and a fashion slay! Chloe’s off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve hot pink bodycon is a moment in itself! Scroll to see more fabulous fashion from the UK finale.

We see you Chloe (and Halle!) Congratulations, Chloe on a successful solo tour!

