Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Escaped Pennsylvania Killer Captured After Two-Week Search

CHESTER COUNTY, PA.–Escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.

Police announced the arrest of Cavalcante Wednesday morning. Cavalcante had been on the run for two weeks after he busted out of prison in Chester County, near Philadelphia.

During the search, Cavalcante had been spotted on security cameras, including a trail camera at a popular botanical garden and had recently stolen a rifle from a garage.

He was serving a life sentence for the murder of his former girlfriend.

The post Escaped Pennsylvania Killer Captured After Two-Week Search appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Escaped Pennsylvania Killer Captured After Two-Week Search was originally published on wibc.com