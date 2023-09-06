B.G. Free! Hot Boys Rapper Granted Early Release After 11 Years In Prison

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

From the late ’90s well into the early 2000s, no one could escape the infectiously thumping sound coming from The Hoy Boys: a New Orleans-based rap collective consisting of Cash Money Records star player Juvenile alongside then-teenage rappers Lil Wayne, Turk and B.G.

From working as a group to dropping their solo efforts, all four men established themselves as Southern rap icons in their own right through classic hit records like 1999’s “We On Fire” and “I Need A Hot Girl,” the latter featuring Big Tymers duo Mannie Fresh and Cash Money co-founder Birdman aka Baby.

While their legacy in hip-hop is solid for sure, unfortunately not all members had such luck in their personal lives. B.G., born Christopher Noel Dorsey, was arrested on gun possession in November 2009 just one month shy of releasing his 10th and last solo album to date, Too Hood 2 Be Hollywood. Following years of legal back-and-forth, B.G. finally pled guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice in December 2011, officially being sentenced to 14 years in prison on July, 18, 2012.

We believe in rehabilitation, especially amongst our Black men, and it gives us much delight to report that B.G. has officially been released early after serving 11 long years behind bars. Fittingly, Birdman was on grounds to welcome him home and make sure to bless his bank account.

RELATED: Exonerated! Wrongly Convicted Black Folks Whose Names Have Been Cleared

Read more on how B.G. and the Hot Boys blazed up the charts back in the day below, via Billboard:

“B.G. helped construct The Hot Boys in the late ’90s, which featured Lil Wayne, Juvenile and Turk. The crew enjoyed success with their 1999 platinum album Guerrilla Warfare, which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the breakout hits “’ Need a Hot Girl’ and ‘We on Fire.’ B.G.’s biggest win came from his fourth album, 1999’s Chopper City in the Ghetto, which birthed the phrase ‘Bling Bling’ in the song of the same name, a No. 36 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.”

B.G’s release this past Tuesday (September 6) proved to be a bit of a birthday gift as well being that the Louisiana-born emcee celebrated his 43rd birthday just a few days prior on September 3. We can only imagine the remainder of his birthday week will be one he’ll not soon forget. Glad to see you back in the game, family!

B.G. is free! Watch the clip going viral on the internet below of the Hot Boys rapper reuniting with Birdman, reposted to YouTube by 9 Mag TV: