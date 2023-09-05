Black America Web
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Hot and Trending: Another Predator,Kanye is Banned and More!

| 09.05.23
Dismiss
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas

Source: Russ Parr Morning Show / Reach Media

 

Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on Elvis Presley, Kanye being banned and more!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

 

More from Black America Web
Close