Sadiki Bakari, Minister Christina Flowers & Mike Africa l The Carl Nelson Show

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari returns to our classroom to explain Transhumanism, Nuclear Thought & Anatomic Algorithms. In addition, Brother Sadiki will explain EMPOWER Technology and more. Before Sadiki, Baltimore Homeless Advocate Minister Christina Flowers updates us on the homeless crisis in Bmore. Mike Africa from the Move Organizations continues our Black August Commemoration. Mike will discuss today’s anniversary of the police attack on the Move home in Philadelphia.
10 Misconceptions About The Continent of Africa
