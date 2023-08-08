Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Futuristic Researcher Sadiki Bakari returns to our classroom to explain Transhumanism, Nuclear Thought & Anatomic Algorithms. In addition, Brother Sadiki will explain EMPOWER Technology and more. Before Sadiki, Baltimore Homeless Advocate Minister Christina Flowers updates us on the homeless crisis in Bmore. Mike Africa from the Move Organizations continues our Black August Commemoration. Mike will discuss today’s anniversary of the police attack on the Move home in Philadelphia.

10 Misconceptions About The Continent of Africa

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Sadiki Bakari, Minister Christina Flowers & Mike Africa l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com