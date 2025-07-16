BeBe & CeCe Winans to host 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

(July 14, 2025) – The 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards – Gospel Music’s Greatest Night – gets even GREATER! Central City Productions announced today, GRAMMY Award-winning duo, BeBe and CeCe Winans will host the 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards taking place in Nashville, TN on August 16th, 2025 at the historic Schermerhorn Symphony Center. This milestone will honor 40 years of celebrating gospel music and will feature electrifying performances, heartfelt tributes, and special honors recognizing gospel legends and rising stars alike, under the theme, OUR MUSIC, OUR VOICE, OUR CULTURE. Tickets are available now by visiting StellarAwards.com.

BeBe & CeCe Winans are a legendary sibling duo and trailblazers in gospel and inspirational music, known for their seamless blend of contemporary gospel, R&B, and soul. Hailing from the iconic Winans family of Detroit, BeBe & CeCe rose to national prominence in the 1980s with their groundbreaking self-titled debut album and went on to achieve mainstream success with hits like “Addictive Love” and “Close to You.” Over the course of their career, the duo has garnered multiple GRAMMY, Dove, Stellar, and Soul Train Awards, breaking barriers for gospel artists in popular music. Whether together or apart, BeBe & CeCe continue to inspire generations with their faith-driven artistry, soulful harmonies, and timeless message of hope and love.

Taking the stage for the 40th ceremony thus far: Adia, Donnie McClurkin, Dottie Peoples, Jekalyn Carr, Jason Nelson, Lisa Page Brooks, MAJOR., Melvin Crispell III, Pastor Mike Jr., Pastor Mike Todd & Transformation Worship, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Tramaine Hawkins and William Murphy.

“We’re setting the tone for a night that celebrates 40 years of celebrating the greatest in gospel music,” said Jennifer Jackson, President of Central City Productions.

Additionally, STELLAR PLUS experience returns with two days of immersive industry and fan-focused events from Thursday, August 14th, through Friday, August 15th, ahead of the 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards. Dorinda Clark-Cole and Vincent Bohanan will host the Stellar Nominee Pre-Show Dinner and Awards at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville on Friday, August 15th. This exclusive, invitation-only event is open to all 2025 Stellar Award nominees. Expect more exciting announcements, including more performers, honorees, and more. For more information on Stellar Plus Events visit stellarplusexperience.com.

The 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards show is Executive Produced by Don Jackson with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Producer and Executive in Charge of Production; Michael A. Johnson as Producer and Director, Erin Johnson as Talent Producer, and Daniel Moore as Music Director.

This year’s Stellar Awards is presented by P&G (Procter & Gamble) with additional sponsorship provided by General Motors, State Farm, AT&T, Walmart, AFLAC, McDonald’s, and AARP. A full list of the 40th annual nominees can be found on the official Stellar Awards website. For more information, please visit stellarawards.com and join the conversation using the hashtag #TheStellars.

BeBe & CeCe Winans to host 40th Stellar Gospel Music Awards was originally published on praiserichmond.com