Mosie "Mama" Burks Final Arrangements
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI — JULY 16, 2025 – The Mississippi Mass Choir, alongside the Burks family, will celebrate the extraordinary life, legacy, and ministry of our beloved Mosie “Mama” Burks with services in Jackson, Mississippi, July 15–16, 2025.
Mama Burks has accepted the call of a lifetime—one extended by her Heavenly Father. It was a standing invitation she often sang about, lived prepared for, and finally answered. With a life rooted in unwavering faith, joyful praise, and steadfast devotion, she transitioned from the stage to glory yesterday morning.
Her unforgettable voice, infectious spirit, and powerful testimony touched lives across the world. Now, we pause not just to grieve her absence—but to honor a life well-lived and a legacy that will sing on through the generations.
Live Streaming details will be provided at a later date.
Arrangements:
Public Visitation
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 / 2:00PM – 4:00PM
Jackson Memorial Funeral Home
1000 West Woodrow Wilson Blvd.
Jackson, MS 39213
Musical Celebration
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 / 5:00PM – 7:00PM
Greater Fairview Baptist Church
2545 Newport Street
Jackson, MS 39213
Homegoing Service
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 / 11:00AM
Greater Bethlehem Temple Apostolic Church
1505 Robinson Street
Jackson, MS 39203
Arrangements Entrusted to:
Jackson Memorial Funeral Home
1000 West Woodrow Wilson Blvd.
Jackson, MS 39213
601 969 9457
ABOUT MOSIE “MAMA” BURKS
Mama Mosie was more than a voice. She was a living testimony of unwavering faith, joy, and perseverance. From her electrifying performances of “When I Rose This Morning” to her soul-stirring presence on and off stage, she embodied the spirit of gospel music and the mission of this choir. Her energy, testimony, and unwavering love for God touched audiences worldwide and brought countless souls to Christ.
In preparation for their first recording proceeding the passing of their founder Frank Williams in 1993, the choir opened membership for new members in 1995, and Mama Burks joined at the invitation of choir’s Minister of Music Jerry Smith, who had played for her group the S.L Spann Inspirers since he was sixteen years old. Unbelievably, but consistent with her humble spirit, she was reluctant to join because she did not think she was good enough. Notwithstanding, she came in as a rank-and-file member, faithfully attending every rehearsal in preparation for the See You In the Rapture project.
Three weeks before the recording, Jerry Smith observed that the project needed an additional song to round out the project and suggested This Morning When I Rose, a song that Mama had performed for decades with her church choir, Greater Fairview Baptist Church.
According to choir’s Executive Director, Jerry Mannery, “On the night of the recording, she walked out from the alto section to the lead microphone, and with the first signature shaking of her head from side to side – with immaculate gray hair swing, the atmosphere shook, and aftershocks went throughout the audience, the Gospel industry and the broader music world, announcing the arrival of an icon.
Three additional songs by her— “They Got the Word,” “I’m Just Holding On,” and “I’m Not Tired Yet”—became viral sensations, with the latter becoming the theme song for the Scott Van Pelt show on ESPN.
Though we mourn her physical absence, we rejoice in knowing she’s been singing about this day all her life – “There’s a great coronation coming up…filled with joy and gladness, and the special guest attending will be all the children of the Lord.” She sang about having “a standing invitation” and, early Monday morning, packed and ready, God called, and she boarded the flight there.
Please keep her family – Amos and Watkins – and the Mississippi Mass Choir family in your prayers during this time of reflection and remembrance.
Mosie “Mama” Burks Final Arrangements was originally published on praiserichmond.com
-
