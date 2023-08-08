Hot Off The Wire: Ne-Yo’s Opinion, Wayne Brand Comes Out

Alfredas wraps the week serving all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She runs down the latest updates on the legal issues with Ne-Yo’s LGBTQ statement, Wayne Brandy comes out, weird Barbie, and more!
-
Riverboat Brawl In Alabama Draws Strong Reactions
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
Keith Ellison Called Clarence Thomas A House Slave, White Conservatives Proved They Don’t Know Black People
-
Jamie Foxx Credits His Sister For Saving His Life Amid Health Scare: “Without You I Would Not Be Here”
-
Erykah Badu Accuses Beyoncé Of Stealing Her Style, Twitter Says Not So Fast
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56