Hot Off The Wire: Rumored Relationship, Lizzo’s Legal Woes, and more!

Alfredas serves all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
She runs down the latest on the rumored relationship between Jennifer Hudson and Common, Lizzo’s legal troubles and more!
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
Keith Ellison Called Clarence Thomas A House Slave, White Conservatives Proved They Don’t Know Black People
-
Carlee Russell Arrested, Criminally Charged For Fake Abduction
-
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ Singer Sinéad O’Connor Dead at 56
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
RIP Pee-wee Herman: 10 Facts You May Not Have Known About Paul Reubens
-
Erykah Badu Accuses Beyoncé Of Stealing Her Style, Twitter Says Not So Fast