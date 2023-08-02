HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Hot Off The Wire: Rumored Relationship, Lizzo’s Legal Woes, and more!

| 08.02.23
Dismiss
Hot Off The Wire with Alfredas

Source: Russ Parr Morning Show / Reach Media

 

Alfredas serves all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

She runs down the latest on the rumored relationship between Jennifer Hudson and Common, Lizzo’s legal troubles and more!

More from Black America Web
Close