‘So Reckless, So Illegal, So Unethical’ | What’s Your Point With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams

According to reports, Donald Trump is in hotter water. The former President is being accused of working to delete security footage at his Mar-a-Lago compound. Property manager Carlos De Oliveira is now named as a defendant in the case of mishandling classified documents after he left office.

READ MORE STORIES ON THERUSSPARRMORNINGSHOW.COM:

So what do Russ Parr and Armstrong Williams think about this new development?

Russ: Your idol. That guy that you worship, the guy that you want to be the next president of the United States, I’m talking about Donald Trump.

Oh my gosh, new revelations. But this guy has people flipping on him, basically saying he obstructed justice. He they have now evidence that he gave the order to move, you know, hidden documents. He allegedly gave the order to have them destroyed. And files destroyed, surveillance cameras destroyed. Can it get any worse for this guy?

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Armstong Williams: I have never been the one to defend the behavior of the former president and you know what’s interesting? I can imagine him instructing someone to destroy the video cameras and to destroy documents because, you know, he has no respect for the rule of law,

He has no idea what due process is and not just the fact that he feels he’s above the law. He could care less about the people that he employs, what he does to them when he asks them to do something so reckless, so illegal, so unethical.

Russ: Mobb Boss Like

Armstrong: And then they, they lose their life. They exhaust the little money that they have, many of them end up in jail and he still runs around free. It’s just, it’s just sad.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The What’s Your Point duo talk about who could potentially be the Republican nominee for the President of the United States. Is it inevitable that Trump will be the person or could someone like Mike Pence or Tim Scott pass up Ron DeSantis if #45 can’t continue his candidacy?