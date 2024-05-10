Listen Live
News

See What Y’all Started? Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe [LISTEN]

Published on May 10, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shaq

Source: Getty / Radio One

Unfortunately, we can’t blame this one on AI.

And for the record, we completely blame Drake and Kendrick Lamar for this. Big Shaq.. we love you but put the microphone down slowly big fella…

RELATED: Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay

RELATED: [VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Clip

On Friday (May 10),Shaquille O’Neal had apparently had enough. Enough of what, exactly? Well it seems like the big man is tired of Shannon Sharpe and his critiques: The pair have been feuding ever since Shaq said he didn’t feel Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokić deserved the NBA MVP award this season.

“I’m not happy with this one,” O’Neal told NBA On TNT listeners. “Congratulations to Joker, you are the best big man in the league, but based on everybody’s criteria, my criteria, stats, stat-stuffer, your guys’ criteria, No. 1 seed, which team has the better record, I felt Shai Alexander deserved it.

During a recent episode of Sharpe’s “Nightcap” Podcast, he told Chad Johnson and Gilbert Arenas that he insinuated that O’Neal may just be bitter.

“Shaq is never brought up in [GOAT conversations],” Sharpe said. “And I think a part of him is envious of that.”

But that wasn’t all.

“If Shaq had had my work ethic, he’d have had 40,000 points,” he added.

 

Check out Shaq’s new diss record, a response aimed directly at Shannon Sharpe, below.

See What Y’all Started? Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe [LISTEN]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Drake and Kendrick 9 items
Entertainment

Who You Got? A Complete List of Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Songs Right Now

13th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals 10 items
Entertainment

Jaleel White’s Wedding (And Wife!) Cause Not-So-Surprising Frenzy On Social Media

Denver Post Archives 43 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

13 items
Pop Culture

Brian McKnight’s Detroit Concert Canceled After Deadbeat Dad Allegations, Social Media Piles On

Battle Rapper Lady Luck
Entertainment

Battle Rapper Lady Luck’s Biggest Battle: From Suicide Attempt to the Light

6 items
Style & Fashion

Derby Style Spotted: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tina Knowles, Taylor Rooks & More Slay The 2024 Kentucky Derby

Met gala collage 2024 47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Method Man & Red Man 14 items
Entertainment

Method Man and Redman Kickoff The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close