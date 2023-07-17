Triangle Area Cities Among “Most Educated” in U.S.

Some of the Triangle’s well-known cities are among the “most educated” in the country, according to a new study from WalletHub.

As first reported by WRAL, Durham-Chapel Hill is listed as the 6th most educated city, with a score of 78.94. The area tied with four other cities in percentage of graduate/professional degree holders. They also placed 3rd in both university quality and gender gap favoring women.

Also in the top 10 is the Raleigh-Cary area, ranking 8th with a score of 78.40. They rank 3rd in percentage of associate’s degree holders or college-experienced adults.

“To determine where the most educated Americans are putting their degrees to work, WalletHub compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics,” WalletHub says. “Our data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap.”

According to WalletHub, the city of Ann Arbor, MI ranked at #1 with a total score of 94.71. It’s followed by California’s San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara area (83.12) and the DMV’s Washington-Arlington-Alexandria area (82.25).

