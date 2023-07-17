Hot Off The Wire: Dr Dre Shares a Crazy Story and More!

Alfredas kicks off the week with all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She has the latest on what’s really going on between Mike Epps and Kevin Hart, a crazy story from Dr. Dre, how Kelly Roland messed up with Beyonce, and more
Da Brat and Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy True! [PHOTOS]
Tracee Ellis Ross Poses Topless On Instagram, Twitter Collectively Moans
Jill Scott’s Powerful Rendition Of The National Anthem Has America’s Attention & We Can’t Stop Watching It [VIDEO]
Darius Daulton Blasts Keke Palmer’s Booty Butt Cheeks Fit After Usher Serenaded Her
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
India.Arie’s Comments on Meg Thee Stallion & Janelle Monáe Raise Eyebrows
Sha’Carri Richardson Rips Off Wig Before Running Fastest Women’s 100m Time Of The Year, Twitter Salutes
Lori Harvey’s Swimwear Collection With PrettyLittleThing Is Piping Hot