Listen Live
News

Student Loans Will Not be Forgiven

Published on July 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
Piggy bank savings, investment and hand with money, coin or silver investing in future wealth, financial growth or economy wealth. Accounting man saving change or cash for profit.

Source: jittawit.21 / Getty

One of the biggest promises of the Joe Biden Presidential Campaign was to eliminate any and all student loan debt.

After the Supreme Court’s ruling over the weekend it currently appears that he will not be able to follow through on that promise.

In a 6-3 decision the Supreme Court struck down his student loan relief plan. President Biden went on to say that he will continue to pursue debt forgiveness through “a new path” that is “legally sound.”

If you have student loans, then here is what you need to know.

Interest will start accumulating again on September 1, and payments will resume in October.

The post Student Loans Will Not be Forgiven appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy’s Mobile News.

Student Loans Will Not be Forgiven  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Black America Web

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close