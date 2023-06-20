Duke Univ To Provide Full Tuition For Carolina Families Making Less Than $150K

BIG news for Duke University!

The university announced Tuesday (June 20) that it will provide full tuition grants to North Carolina and South Carolina undergraduates whose family incomes total $150,000 or less.

As reported by WRAL, the grants will go into effect in Fall 2023.

In addition, Carolina students with a family income of $65,000 or less will also receive assistance for housing, meals, course materials or other campus expenses, eliminating the need for student loans.

“We want to make it easier for families to choose Duke,” said Gary Bennett, Dean of Trinity College of Arts & Sciences. “Attending college can expand a family’s opportunities for generations, and we aim to make the Duke experience as widely accessible as we can.”

The financial assistance will be funded through university resources. The school expects to increase grant assistance to Carolina students by about $2 million for the 2023-2024 school year.

Duke expects that about 340 students from North and South Carolina will benefit from the grants this upcoming school year.

“This additional financial support for undergraduates reflects Duke’s commitment to our students from the Carolinas,” Duke President Vincent Price said in a statement. “By providing even more equitable access to a Duke education, and ensuring students have the resources they need to truly thrive while here at Duke, we will also make our campus community stronger.”

