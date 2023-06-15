What’s Goes Into Winning Trapper of the Year? T.I. Gives His Thoughts

The Trapper of The Year Art Exhibit event honoring Future brought a who’s who on the red carpet and the big homie himself, T.I. stopped to talk to our good sis DJ Misses before the festivities.
What goes into winning “Trapper of The Year?”
T.I. says, “Man, who put in the most work, made the most amount of the impact in a year, and who really, really did that thing and put on for the city.”
Tip explains that this is a fan vote but the Trap Museum nominates potential winners. “It’s really important because this award is, you know, it’s granted to the artist by the fans,” says T.I.
If Tip had to choose next year’s winner, who would he choose? He gives a couple of names. “Man, it’s so early, I say (21) Savage. Savage Dirk. Man, I ain’t gonna say too much more.”
Any advice for future Trapper of the Year honorees? Tip says, “Man, just stick to your gut. You know what I’m saying? Follow your instincts. You know your vision is your vision for a reason. Don’t let nobody talk you out of it. Don’t let nobody tell you what you shouldn’t do.”
