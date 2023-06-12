Big Bank On Trapper Of The Year, Future “He Been The One”

Before he hosted the big night, OG Big Bank of the Big Facts Podcast hit the Trapper of The Year Art Exhibit event red carpet and spoke to DJ Misses of Posted on the Corner. How does it feel being the OG and seeing someone like Future grow up to be Trapper of the Year.” It was simple for Bank. ”Future been the one though,” says Big Bank. “You know how you can tell before they even have anything that they the one? He the chosen one.”

We also get a prediction for next year’s Trapper of the Year. “EST Gee, if we talking other cities” says Bank.

For any young rapper who wants to get the coveted award, Big Bank says “Keep going. There ain’t no other advice, but to keep going. You have no other choice but to be great.”