As we are entering the Summer months, it is a time for lots of fun adventures. Roller coasters, restaurants, and more! WalletHub gives us a bit a help by naming the top most fun states in America.

In their findings, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key categories: “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.” Within those categories, WalletHub used 26 relevant metrics, including restaurants per Capita, beach quality, movie costs, and more.

Here are the top 10 fun states:

California Florida Nevada New York Illinois Colorado Texas Washington Minnesota Louisiana

You can check out the full findings at WalletHub.

California, Florida Among Top 15 Most Fun States In The U.S. was originally published on foxync.com