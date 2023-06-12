As we are entering the Summer months, it is a time for lots of fun adventures. Roller coasters, restaurants, and more! WalletHub gives us a bit a help by naming the top most fun states in America.
In their findings, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key categories: “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.” Within those categories, WalletHub used 26 relevant metrics, including restaurants per Capita, beach quality, movie costs, and more.
Here are the top 10 fun states:
- California
- Florida
- Nevada
- New York
- Illinois
- Colorado
- Texas
- Washington
- Minnesota
- Louisiana
You can check out the full findings at WalletHub.
California, Florida Among Top 15 Most Fun States In The U.S. was originally published on foxync.com
-
Ms. Jacky Oh, Partner Of Comedian DC Young Fly’s Wife Has Passed Away | Report
-
[UPDATE] Joseline Hernandez ARRESTED After Her Own TKO On Former “Cabaret” Co-Star At Mayweather/Gotti Fight
-
First Openly Gay HBCU Football Player Reveals Boyfriend for Pride Month [WATCH]
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report
-
Beyoncé’s Latest ‘Renaissance World Tour’ Looks Have The Internet Buzzing
-
Floyd Mayweather Vs. John Gotti III Ends in Complete Havoc [WATCH]
-
Sarah Jakes Roberts Goes Viral As She Turns Wig Slip Into Part of Her Sermon