California, Florida Among Top 15 Most Fun States In The U.S.

Published on June 12, 2023

Carolina Beach Boardwalk Summer

Source: Mark Howard / Getty

As we are entering the Summer months, it is a time for lots of fun adventures. Roller coasters, restaurants, and more!  WalletHub gives us a bit a help by naming the top most fun states in America.

In their findings, WalletHub compared the 50 states across two key categories: “Entertainment & Recreation” and “Nightlife.” Within those categories, WalletHub used 26 relevant metrics, including restaurants per Capita, beach quality, movie costs, and more.

Here are the top 10 fun states:

  1. California
  2. Florida
  3. Nevada
  4. New York
  5. Illinois
  6. Colorado
  7. Texas
  8. Washington
  9. Minnesota
  10. Louisiana

You can check out the full findings at WalletHub.

 

California, Florida Among Top 15 Most Fun States In The U.S.

