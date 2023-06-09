Black Bear Tranquilized After Roaming DC Neighborhood

Officials announced Friday that a black bear was tranquilized after hanging out in a tree and roaming a neighborhood in Northeast DC.
Metropolitan Police responded to reports of a black bear in the 1300 block of Franklin Street around 7:30 a.m.
Road were closed in the area during this time.
A few hours later, the bear climbed down the tree and was found in the backyards of homes in the area.
Police say the bear was tranquilized by the Human Rescue Alliance in the backyard of a home in the 1300 block of Franklin Street.
Officials from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and a veterinarian from the National Zoo were also on the scene.
