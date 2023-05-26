As Memorial Day weekend approaches, we can expect a lot of traveling on the road, which could be a headache.

Thankfully, AAA has you covered on the best times to travel for the long weekend.

As reported by WRAL, AAA predicts that this will be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, with 4.3 million Americans projected to travel at least 50 miles from home.

AAA predicts that Friday, May 26 and Monday, May 29 will be peak traveling days.

If you’re traveling on Friday (today), it is suggested that you leave either early morning or after 6 pm, as more drivers are expected to be on the road between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Meanwhile, peak traffic hours on Monday will be between noon and 3 pm. Therefore, it is best to head out on the road before 10 am.

As for Saturday and Sunday, AAA predicts that minimal traffic impact is expected.

Best Time To Hit The Road For Memorial Day Weekend was originally published on foxync.com