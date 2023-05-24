Fetty Wap Sentenced To 6 Years For Drug Trafficking

Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for drug trafficking. The “Trap Queen” rapper recently asserted that he only resorted to drug dealing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2022, the New Jersey rapper pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine, after his arrest for the infraction October 2021. Born Willie Junior Maxwell II, at the time he was reportedly facing up to five years in jail.
But on Wednesday (May 24), the judge reportedly handed Fetty Wap a six-year sentence, with five years of probation as well.
TMZ reports that the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, requested that the judge give Fetty between seven and nine years behind bars. Peace asserted that Fetty was part of drug trafficking conspiracy that littered Long Island with cocaine.
Back in 2021, Fetty was arrested by the Feds on a two-count federal indictment while he was on his way to the Rolling Loud festival at New York’s CitiField in New York City. Then he didn’t help his casewhen he was again pinched a year later, this time for allegedly threatening a “snitch” on Facetime.
At the time of his arrest, the FBI had confiscated $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol and ammunition from various locations tied to the alleged conspiracy
This story is developing.
