We’re just a few weeks away from one of the livest events in hip-hop with the annual Birthday Bash concert in Atlanta. To no one’s surprise, a performer that many will be looking forward to seeing hit the stage is rising emcee Superstar Pride.
RELATED: CRA$H The BA$H To Birthday Bash Flyaway Contest
The 21-year-old Mississippi native, by way of Sardis and Batesville, is currently on a Cinderella rise in the rap game following the still-rising success of his breakout single, “Painting Pictures.” Since breaking the Billboard Hot 100 as his first-ever charting single back in February at no. 99, the viral hit has gone on to peak at 25 while also breaking the top 10 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart at no. 9. All this success and yet he’s barely got a Wikipedia bio!
That will soon change as the rap world at large gets to know the raw rookie, and you can start by checking out his visit to Posted On The Corner.
Watch Superstar Pride on POTC below as he reflects back on his success with “Painting Pictures,” staying true to his style and why he’s considered the people’s champ:
- Superstar Pride Reflects On Breakout Hit And Being An Emcee For The People
- Exclusive: Crystal Hayslett Spills The Details On ‘Zatima’ Season 2
- Pastor Mike Jr. Brings Us To Church With Talks Of Ministry, Music And Collaborating With His Mom
-
Dr. Phil Sparks Outrage By Calling $350K-A-Piece Reparations Plan "An Absolute Disaster"
-
'Snowfall' Withdrawal: See The Original Actors That John Singleton Casted
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Janet Jackson & Jermaine Dupri Get Touchy Backstage of ATL Concert [Video]
-
Simone Biles Marries Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens, Bitter Twitter Arrives With Hate
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Protect Our Recipes: Black Twitter Forms Like Voltron To Keep Oxtail Out of Colonizers’ Freezers