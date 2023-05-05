MEFeater Magazine Launches Traveling Party Series

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Party in style with MEFeater Magazine. First stop Atlanta. Known for their upscale and cultured events, MEFeater Magazine’s Club Pink “will be a fun and sexy event, attracting the outgoing, young, and fashionable Millennials and Gen Z’ers in each city it activates in,” says the official press release.

Hosted by MEFeater’s fabulous founder Gabrielle Amani, fellow Listen To Black Women host Jessie Woo, and celebrity stylist Phreshy among other familiar names (Akila Face, Cherry pose, Devon Milan, Dorian Jihad), this party series is a curated experience promises great photo ops and good times with fellow baddies.

“Club Pink is going to be an unforgettable experience. We’ve been planning this for a long time now and I’m excited we finally get to do it. It was only right that we kick it off in Atlanta, we love the city and they definitely appreciate a good party and that’s what we’re going to give them,” said Gabrielle Amani.

Kicking off May 6, in ATL at Agenda Studios, followed by hot spots like NYC, New Orleans, Miami, and LA, you’ll want to grab a ticket so you too can party at Club Pink.

MEFeater events bring together the who’s who in the industry, including their NYFW Galentine’s show in February, which celebrated the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop. Premier designers like Brandon Blackwood, Rapper Cleotrapa, and Designer Malachai Spivey were in attendance.

Get your tickets to Club Pink, here.

