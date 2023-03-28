Marjorie Harvey Gifts Steve Harvey A Virgil Edition Maybach

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Marjorie Harvey does not play when it comes to her husband, Steve!

The wife and mother recently surprised the talk show host and radio personality with a gift fit for a king – a Virgil Edition Maybach! The Mercedes Benz of Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia posted the surprise vehicle delivery to their Instagram page, showing off the incredible new car along with the over the top delivery.

The brand new 2023 Virgil Abloh Maybach S680 vehicle is only one of 150 worldwide and Steve has it! In the video, the one of a kind black and gold Maybach is shown with a police escort driving through the streets of Atlanta before it arrived at Steve and Majorie’s huge mansion, while Mrs. Harvey waited for them and stood on her front steps. As the vehicle approached, we could see the interior of the car including the tan leather seats, in seat TV screens, shiny console and more.

“The Best or Nothing” Mercedes-Benz truly stuck to their mantra when selecting @marjorie_harvey @iamsteveharveytv,” the IG caption read. Before continuing with, “1 of 150 Worldwide 2023 Virgil Abloh Maybach S680 The “final chapter” @mercedesbenzmicaela #virgilabloh #s680 #virgilmaybach #buckheadbenz #steveharvey #marjorieharvey #mercedesbenz @oshotme”

Check out the incredible delivery below!

Looks like Steve and Marjorie Harvey will be riding in style this summer! Beauties, what do you think about Majorie’s gift to her husband?

