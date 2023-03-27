An elementary school was the victim of an active shooting event today in Nashville, Tennessee according to the Metro Nashville Police. Covenant School, connected to Covenant Presbyterian Church is a private Christian school for children from pre-school to the sixth grade. According to the website, the average enrollment is only around 200 students. The suspect was handled by police and is currently deceased. Not including the suspect, there were three victims that were pronounced dead after arrival at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The suspects nor the victims’ names have been revealed yet.
Students are reuniting with parents and guardians at the Woodmont Baptist Church, 21000 Woodmont Blvd.
This is a breaking news story, and information is still unfolding.
*UPDATE*
Three children and three adults were killed during this horrific event. The school shooter was a female who appeared to be “in her teens”. The suspect entered the side entrance of the school and engaged in gunfire. She was then approached by two officers and died at the scene.
The shooter had three guns in total. Two were rifles, and one a pistol.
- Multiple Dead In Active Shooter Incident At Nashville Elementary School
- 18-Year-Old Arrested After Deadly Apartment Shooting In Fairfax County
- Jonathan Majors’ Critics Were Quick To Call Him ‘Abusive’ Without Proof After Assault Arrest
Multiple Dead In Active Shooter Incident At Nashville Elementary School was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Jonathan Majors Video Evidence, ‘Woman Recanting’ Assault Claim Will Clear Actor Of Charges, Lawyer Says
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To "That Look" Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
'Creed III' Actor Jonathan Majors Arrested On Assault Charges
-
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer
-
Michael Irvin Misconduct Lawsuit: Release Of Surveillance Video Causes Split Reactions
-
Beyoncé And Adidas To End Ties On IVY PARK In Amicable Split