Kanye West Says He “Likes Jewish People Again,” Because Jonah Hill

Kanye West aka Ye has been playing it rather low-key lately, mostly due to his going full anti-Semite in 2022, fumbling bags shortly thereafter and other such tomfoolery. But apparently, the Chicago native says he “likes Jewish people again” and it’s all due to the acting chops of actor Jonah Hill.

This story is as ridiculous as the headline, if we’re keeping it a buck.

Apparently—and we know this because he said so on Instagram—Ye was watching 21 Jump Street starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum when he has a come to Jesus moment (there’s pun there, and it was not intended).

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 jump street made me like Jewish people again,” said Ye on Instagram for the caption of a pic of the 21 Jump Street movie artwork. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.”

Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband also added, “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill. I love you.”

Only time will tell how sincere Ye is, or if he’s just trolling. Remember this the guy who went on essentially an anti-semitic campaign via interviews with Alex Jones and Piers Morgan, among others.

Know word on what Jonah Hill thinks of the shout out, yet.

