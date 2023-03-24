Maryland Whole Foods Apologizes To Woman Who Felt Discriminated Against

Whole Foods Market has apologized to a woman from Silver Spring who claims she was treated unfairly because she wore a hijab. Buhite Al-Jabry just finished paying for groceries at her neighborhood Whole Foods in Silver Spring Monday evening when she was singled out by a security guard who accused her of stealing.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
Al-Jabry gave the security guard the receipt with the intention of him doing his job, just like if you shop at Costco. Although he had the receipt in his hand, the guard kept insisting that she did not scan the items. The security guard caused a scene at the grocery store when he began yelling at her in front of people.
Al-Jabry claimed she called for assistance and that another employee confirmed she had not stolen anything. The employee stated that she was targeted because of her attire. Despite being a frequent customer, Al-Janet stated that she will not return to the store.
RELATED: 6 Important Things To Know About Ramadan
The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is urging Whole Foods to release security footage and conduct a thorough investigation. They also want Whole Foods to provide cultural competency training to its employees.
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS:
- A Universal Studios Theme Park is Coming To Texas!
- Early Voting Started Today: Find Out Where to Vote Here
- Black Radio United For The Vote
- Protester Files Civil Lawsuit After Being Forcefully Sedated By Paramedics While Handcuffed
- Family Of 11-Year-Old Boy Attacked By Police At State Fair Believe His Civil Rights Were Violated
- Chicago Violated Civil Rights Of Residents With Relocation Of Polluted Scrap Metal Facility
- Indiana Women’s Prison Infiltrated By Male Inmates, Subjected To Rape And “Night Of Terror”
- Suspected D.C. Kidnap Victim Found Safe, Armed Boyfriend Still At Large
- Two Black Girls Charged In Hate Crime For NYC Bus Attack, Shouted “I Hate White People”
- Dallas Taco Bell Manager Throws Boiling Water On Customers Over Wrong Order
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Maryland Whole Foods Apologizes To Woman Who Felt Discriminated Against was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
All In The Eyes: Fans React To "That Look" Angela Bassett Gave After Major Oscars Upset
-
Larsa Pippen Says She and Ex-Scottie Had Sex ‘4 Times a Night for 23 Years’
-
REPORT: Sean Lampkin, Best Known as Nipsey on “Martin,” Dies at 54
-
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer
-
Michael Irvin Misconduct Lawsuit: Release Of Surveillance Video Causes Split Reactions
-
50 Cent Issues Warning To Former Employee Who Stole $2 Million
-
Can't Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won't Soon Forget
-
Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Give Angela Bassett A Shoutout At The Oscars