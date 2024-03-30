Listen Live
Local

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Whoppers For The Solar Eclipse

Published on March 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Fantastic Voyage Generic Graphics Updated Nov 2023
Black America Web Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ECLIPSE-SOLAR

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

On April 8th you’ll not only have a chance to see the solar eclipse in the sky, but you can also be grabbing a free burger! In celebration of this cosmic rare event, Burger King will be dishing out free whoppers.

All day on April 8, Royal Perks members can text the keyword “ECLIPSE” to 251251 to claim a buy-one-get-one Whopper offer that can be redeemed during or after the eclipse via the BK app and website. Once claimed, the Whopper BOGO deal is available from April 8 to 15 at participating Burger King locations in the U.S.

Don’t forget to grab your glasses & whopper!

 

Top 30 Largest Food Chains In The U.S.
30 photos

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The post Burger King Is Giving Out Free Whoppers For The Solar Eclipse appeared first on 92 Q.

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Whoppers For The Solar Eclipse  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Black America Web
Trending
Burger King Fast Food Restaurant
Local

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Whoppers For The Solar Eclipse

News

Touré Claims Diddy Made Sexual Pass At Male Relative, Allegedly

News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

News

Where Are Jakiel And Jaliel Shakur? How Twin Boys Went Missing From Boston

News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

Entertainment

Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

Entertainment

Russell Simmons Served With Lawsuit Defamation Papers In Bali

Black America Web

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close