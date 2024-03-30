On April 8th you’ll not only have a chance to see the solar eclipse in the sky, but you can also be grabbing a free burger! In celebration of this cosmic rare event, Burger King will be dishing out free whoppers.
All day on April 8, Royal Perks members can text the keyword “ECLIPSE” to 251251 to claim a buy-one-get-one Whopper offer that can be redeemed during or after the eclipse via the BK app and website. Once claimed, the Whopper BOGO deal is available from April 8 to 15 at participating Burger King locations in the U.S.
Don’t forget to grab your glasses & whopper!
Burger King Is Giving Out Free Whoppers For The Solar Eclipse
